Scott McTominay faces spell out of first-team with injury

Manchester United star Scott McTominay will potentially face a lengthy spell out of the first-team after suffering an injury vs Newcastle United.

The talented Scotsman has been crucial to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer all season long so his absence will hurt the squad.

United only recently got Paul Pogba back after he was out for quite some time and now they’ve lost yet another key midfielder.

Solskjaer must be ripping the hair out of his head as he can’t seem to keep his squad fit though at least the 4-1 win over Newcastle will help smooth things over a little.

McTominay picked up a knock about halfway through the first-half but managed to play on but given the initial diagnosis, it’s a real wonder how he carried on.

Solskjær says McTominay has suffered knee ligament damage #mulive — utdreport (@utdreport) December 26, 2019

With Nemanja Matic said to be on his way out of Old Trafford next month and McTominay facing a spell out of the first-team, there’s never been more of a need to buy a midfielder than now.

After all, only Pogba and Fred would be the available players and the Red Devils squad depth is already lacking as it is.

However, all the talk has been about buying RB Salzburg’s Erling Haaland so far and very little news has been reported about a midfielder.