Stats: Anthony Martial’s man-of-the-match performance against Newcastle United

Anthony Martial put in a man of the match performance against a plucky Newcastle side at Old Trafford this evening.

Martial was in fantastic form, scoring from two of his three shots, and hitting the post with the third.

The Frenchman achieved 70% pass accuracy, had 2 successful dribbles and a key pass and led the line brilliantly to inspire a superb Manchester United comeback.

It was looking as if the Red Devils were heading for another humiliating defeat against weaker opposition until the 24-year-old carved open the Newcastle defence to put them on level terms. He then crowned his display with a cool chip over Magpies’ keeper Dubravka for United’s fourth after being put through into a one-on-one situation by a poor back pass.

Anthony Martial vs Newcastle: 70% Passing accuracy 36 Touches 3 Duels won 2 Goals 2 Successful dribbles 1 Tackle 1 Key pass Clinical display from the Frenchman

Martial has been subject to a lot of criticism for his recent displays but showed the badge to the crowd as he answered his detractors in emphatic fashion.