Stats: Anthony Martial’s man-of-the-match performance against Newcastle United
Home
First Team

Stats: Anthony Martial’s man-of-the-match performance against Newcastle United

Posted by
Date:

Anthony Martial put in a man of the match performance against a plucky Newcastle side at Old Trafford this evening.

Martial was in fantastic form, scoring from two of his three shots, and hitting the post with the third.

The Frenchman achieved 70% pass accuracy, had 2 successful dribbles and a key pass and led the line brilliantly to inspire a superb Manchester United comeback.

It was looking as if the Red Devils were heading for another humiliating defeat against weaker opposition until the 24-year-old carved open the Newcastle defence to put them on level terms. He then crowned his display with a cool chip over Magpies’ keeper Dubravka for United’s fourth after being put through into a one-on-one situation by a poor back pass.

Martial has been subject to a lot of criticism for his recent displays but showed the badge to the crowd as he answered his detractors in emphatic fashion.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Red Billy has been following transfer stories and voicing opinions on Manchester United since 1968.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus