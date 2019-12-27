Jack Grealish claims goal vs Manchester United is his favourite

Aston Villa star and Manchester United target Jack Grealish has admitted Old Trafford is his favourite stadium in the league.

The talented Englishman has recently been linked with a move to United with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said to be a fan.

The legendary Norwegian is trying to solve his creativity and attacking problem in one go and has targeted Grealish if reports are true.

Villa initially weren’t open to selling but the latest news to emerge suggests they may have to due to their financial FairPlay issue.

On getting promotion, Dean Smith purchased a host of new players and that decision has seemingly backfired on him.

Jack Grealish: "That [goal vs #mufc] was my favourite goal ever — I've always wanted to play at Old Trafford. I've played there before in a reserve cup final but it's not the same when it's like that. That's my favourite ground in the Premier League." #mulive [sky] — utdreport (@utdreport) December 27, 2019

Of course Grealish may have literally just meant he likes to play at Old Trafford or he could be stirring up a transfer storm to earn himself a new contract.

However, the 24 year old must have known the reports flying around about him and so would be naive to make such a simple mistake.

It was easy to see why Manchester United were interested in Grealish as he absolutely ran the show on Villa’s travels to Old Trafford.

The versatile attacker netted a fantastic effort in his ‘audition’ and has regularly been the key player for his side.