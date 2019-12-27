Manchester United fans laud Mason Greenwood’s goalscoring display
Home
First Team

Manchester United fans laud Mason Greenwood’s goalscoring display

Posted by
Date:

Manchester United fans couldn’t hold back their praise for Mason Greenwood after his brilliant performance vs Newcastle United.

The sensational academy product netted in a 4-1 win at Old Trafford and arguably scored the best of all five goals.

Greenwood featured on the right of a front three but that didn’t stop him from firing on all cylinders.

The young Englishman took full advantage of being handed a rare Premier League start, pouncing on Newcastle’s defensive hesitancy to score a bullet of a goal.

Fans couldn’t help but praise Greenwood once again as his fine goalscoring form has continued, whether he starts matches or comes off the bench.

Greenwood will now be hoping he gets to feature in Manchester United’s next match as well but the truth is his minutes does have to managed as much as possible.

After all, he is still a young player and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has to protect him as much- both in terms of pressure, managing expectations and in terms of protecting him from burning out.

If Greenwood is managed better then that will mean he will develop quicker and enjoy a better career rather than playing well for ten matches straight, burning out and never being heard off again.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus