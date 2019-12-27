Manchester United fans laud Mason Greenwood’s goalscoring display

Manchester United fans couldn’t hold back their praise for Mason Greenwood after his brilliant performance vs Newcastle United.

The sensational academy product netted in a 4-1 win at Old Trafford and arguably scored the best of all five goals.

Greenwood featured on the right of a front three but that didn’t stop him from firing on all cylinders.

The young Englishman took full advantage of being handed a rare Premier League start, pouncing on Newcastle’s defensive hesitancy to score a bullet of a goal.

Fans couldn’t help but praise Greenwood once again as his fine goalscoring form has continued, whether he starts matches or comes off the bench.

Thoroughly enjoyable win, Mason Greenwood is so exciting and should stay in the starting 11, Wan Bissaka showing improvements in his final ball and Martial getting a couple makes it a very satisfying win. Did I mention how exciting Greenwood is? — Pilib De Brún (Phil Brown) (@Malachians) December 26, 2019

Mason Greenwood should be a regular starter in this team. The kid is special ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/8W5dg64POy — Therese 🇳🇴 (@ThereseUTD) December 26, 2019

Mason Greenwood giving Greenwood FC more ammunition to push the propaganda. Things you love to see 😄💉💉pic.twitter.com/V8g7Lb0i28 — RiZzy🔴 (@RiZzyUTD) December 26, 2019

MASON GREENWOOD SAYS COME OUTSIDE LIONEL MESSI — ManUtdMindset (@ManUtdMindset) December 26, 2019

Mason Greenwood has the world at his feet. What a generational talent. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) December 26, 2019

Yo Mason Greenwood is actually RVP. 🤯 — United Xtra (@utdxtra) December 26, 2019

Greenwood will now be hoping he gets to feature in Manchester United’s next match as well but the truth is his minutes does have to managed as much as possible.

After all, he is still a young player and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has to protect him as much- both in terms of pressure, managing expectations and in terms of protecting him from burning out.

If Greenwood is managed better then that will mean he will develop quicker and enjoy a better career rather than playing well for ten matches straight, burning out and never being heard off again.