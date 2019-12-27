Manchester United unlikely to pursue Sergej Milinkovic-Savic after Lazio increase price by a third

Manchester United are unlikely to continue their pursuit of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic after Lazio increased their valuation of the player to £90 million, as reported by the Italian media.

The Serbian’s exceptional form in Serie A this season has seen his stock rise by a third from the £65-£68 million that United were reported to have bid for him in July.

The Red Devils agreed a five year deal with the player in the summer window, but were never able to reach a compromise with selling club Lazio over the transfer fee, reports claimed.

The fact that the Romans have now raised the asking price even further would appear to have put to bed any chance of an agreement being reached, unless United themselves have increased their own valuation by a similar amount.

The 24-year-old has registered four goals and seven assists in the current campaign and is reported to also be on the radar of Juventus, Inter Milan and Real Madrid.

Manchester United’s midfield shortlist seems to be getting shorter by the day. Spurs’ Christian Eriksen has reportedly rejected a move to Old Trafford recently and other reports have claimed that Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes was never a leading target for Olé Gunnar Solskjaer. Leicester’s James Maddison remains a top priority but is unlikely to be sold in January.

In terms of January signings, therefore, unless Atletico Madrid’s need to raise funds leads to Saul Niguez becoming available, only young emerging stars such as Jude Bellingham are likely to be available to boost the depleted midfield ranks.