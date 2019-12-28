Burnley vs. Manchester United: Confirmed starting XI
Paul Pogba is not in the Manchester United squad to face Burnley tonight, with Nemanja Matic coming into the team to replace Scott McTominay, who suffered ligament damage in the first half against Newcastle.

Daniel James is recalled with Mason Greenwood dropping down to the bench despite his excellent performance on Boxing day.

In defence, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are rested with Ashley Young and Brandon Williams brought in to freshen things up.

Juan Mata, Sergio Romero, Jesse Lingard and Phil Jones make up the bench alongside Greenwood, Shaw and Wan-Bissaka.

Here is United’s full starting XI and bench ahead of the game at Turf Moor:

