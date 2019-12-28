Manchester United’s Fred not getting enough praise after fine form

Manchester United star Fred may have slowly turned around his reputation at the club with a series of consistent performances but it’s clear he’s not quite yet getting the recognition he actually deserves.

The tenacious Brazilian has received some praise here and there but never really as the standout performer despite statistics suggesting he is exactly that.

What also hasn’t helped Fred is that he’s occasionally been upstaged by a teammate with the recent match against Newcastle the perfect example.

United ran out 4-1 winners and everything positive they did went through the former Shakhtar Donetsk man yet Mason Greenwood’s fine goal and Anthony Martial‘s brilliant brace saw little praise go his way.

Given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s both lack of quantity and quality in midfield, Fred’s emergence as a consistently top performer couldn’t have been better timed.

Fred has really found rhythm and started to impress for United. His last three games he's made 12, 18 and 9 ball recoveries, whilst also being the one creating the most chances in each of those three games (3, 4, 3) and never had a passing percentage below 88.5 either. — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) December 26, 2019

Fred completed the most total passes (115) as well as the most final third passes (28) on the pitch against Newcastle 👏 pic.twitter.com/QeOTUdLWVV — utdreport (@utdreport) December 26, 2019

In a 4-2-3-1 formation, which is Solskjaer’s preferred formation, this type of midfielder couldn’t be better accrued.

Both central midfielders need to be equally adept at winning the ball as they are moving it further upfield to the devastating front four.

Not only is Fred’s passing clean, he’s able to also create chances for his teammates from a deeper position.

As good as Scott McTominay has been, it could be argued he’s unable to create chances in the same way his midfield partner does.