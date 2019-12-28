Manchester United’s January transfer business – who’s the most likely to sign?

Fancy a flutter on Manchester United comings and goings the January transfer market? Here are our top tips of where to put your money and when to keep your hand in your pocket.

1. Erling Braut Haaland 6/4

We fancy United to sign Haaland in January, but at 6/4 the odds aren’t great at all. It is being widely reported that Juventus have agreed terms with Haaland and that he favours a move to Turin, which should make Juve the favourites – but they remain at 3/1. Whilst the bookies are probably right and the press are probably wrong about these latest developments, the news might shorten Juve’s odds over the next couple of days and push United’s out to something around the 5/2 mark that would represent a worthwhile punt.

2. Gareth Bale 12/1

Stranger things have happened but despite his world class pedigree, Bale does not fit the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer player profile. What the bookies haven’t caught on to yet is that the chances of the Welshman joining a Chinese Superleague side have become slim to say the least, as a pay cap of £1.1 million per annum has just been introduced. So, if you want to bet on Bale, probably safer to bet against ‘any Chinese superleague side’ while it’s still at 4/1.

3. Jack Grealish 6/1

With Aston Villa struggling to stay in the Premier League and given the usual premium placed on English players, a January transfer would be hard to pull off where the 24-year-old is concerned. However, with the player waxing lyrical about his love for Old Trafford this week and Villa desperately in need of sales to avoid breaching Financial Fair Play regulations, at 6/1 this might be worth a punt – but don’t put your house on it.

4. Christian Eriksen 5/1

Eriksen rebuffed United in the summer and recent reports suggest he is set to do so again, favouring six more months in London ahead of a summer move as a free agent. Whilst 5/1 represent reasonable odds, the noises coming from Eriksen’s camp suggest they should be wider still.

5. James Maddison 4/1

There is little doubt that Maddison is high on Olé Gunnar Solskjaer’s wish list, but it has been consistently reported that Leicester are averse to letting the player go in January. It would certainly take a huge offer from United to secure the 23-year-old’s signature, so at 4/1 this is not a bet for the faint hearted.

6. Jadon Sancho 4/1

Chelsea are favourites to sign Sancho at 3/1 and factoring their determination to sign the player into the equation along with Borussia Dortmund’s reluctance to sell in January, we believe the 4/1 on Sancho to join United in January are stingy odds. This is one to avoid at this stage.

7. Paul Pogba to leave

Real Madrid are a paltry 6/4 to sign Pogba in January which is a strange price considering that all parties have indicated this will not happen in January. Juventus offer slightly better value at 5/1 with today’s reports from Italy claiming contact has been made, but we do not see Pogba going anywhere in January.

THE VERDICT: Look for better odds (2/1 or better) on Haaland, bet against Bale to China or Pogba going anywhere and if you fancy a real flutter, go for Grealish.

* Odds as published on Skybet.