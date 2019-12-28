Marcus Rashford undroppable for Manchester United after Burnley display

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has continued his fine form having helped his side dismantle a stubborn Burnley side.

The young Englishman is slowly becoming talismanic for his side and when he plays well, the team often plays well too.

Although it came incredibly late, Rashford’s goal was essentially United’s insurance goal against a Burnley side that was threatening to ruin the party.

Anthony Martial‘s effort in the first-half needed some more protection as the home side consistently threw everything they had at the defence.

Thankfully the Red Devils held firm and Rashford secured all three points, helping the team into fifth place.

Marcus Rashford scored the joint-most Premier League goals in December (5) pic.twitter.com/azbrTvjA31 — utdreport (@utdreport) December 28, 2019

Many have wondered when Rashford would finally develop into a top player and show some consistency in his game and it appears that time has come.

Hopefully it’s not just a purple patch but it does seem as though the talented attacker has gone up a level and matured.

It’s come at the right time for Manchester United, particularly with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer resting the season’s hopes on Rashford and Martial.

Both have come good so far and with the campaign pretty much smack down in the middle at the moment, they’ll have to equally do well in the second-half too.