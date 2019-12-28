Mason Greenwood amongst Europe’s best teenagers for goals
Manchester United wonder-kid Mason Greenwood has deservedly gotten plenty of plaudits following his goalscoring display vs Newcastle and statistics suggest he should be getting even more praise.

The academy graduate got a rare start in the Premier League having been mostly used in the cup competitions but he made full use of it.

Grabbing his opportunity, Greenwood netted a fine effort vs Newcastle to helped United see out the match comfortably.

The talented teenager has mostly played as a right-winger but that hasn’t stopped him from putting in brilliant performances.

If anything, Greenwood has benefitted from the lack of pressure playing as a winger instead of leading the line for United as a striker.

Jadon Sancho isn’t much older than Greenwood at all but he definitely is the more established player having quickly become a key part of Borussia Dortmund last season.

There’s little doubts amongst Manchester United fans that the young prospect can grab double figures himself if he keeps up his form.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is clearly a fan of Greenwood and he’s such a natural finisher it seems certain he’ll get more goals.

United are certainly benefitting from his performances and the hopes are he can keep it up so they can keep climbing up the table.

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

