Mason Greenwood amongst Europe’s best teenagers for goals

Manchester United wonder-kid Mason Greenwood has deservedly gotten plenty of plaudits following his goalscoring display vs Newcastle and statistics suggest he should be getting even more praise.

The academy graduate got a rare start in the Premier League having been mostly used in the cup competitions but he made full use of it.

Grabbing his opportunity, Greenwood netted a fine effort vs Newcastle to helped United see out the match comfortably.

The talented teenager has mostly played as a right-winger but that hasn’t stopped him from putting in brilliant performances.

If anything, Greenwood has benefitted from the lack of pressure playing as a winger instead of leading the line for United as a striker.

Mason Greenwood has netted eight goals in all competitions this season – the only teenager with more in Europe's big five leagues is Jadon Sancho (12). #MUFC [BBC] pic.twitter.com/8aWZt0q0Tf — United Xtra (@utdxtra) December 26, 2019

Four teenagers have scored in back-to-back Premier League home games for Manchester United: ✓ Ryan Giggs (1993) ✓ Wayne Rooney (2005) ✓ Federico Macheda (2010) ✓ Mason Greenwood Natural-born finisher. pic.twitter.com/QNJ2kqkblr — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 26, 2019

Jadon Sancho isn’t much older than Greenwood at all but he definitely is the more established player having quickly become a key part of Borussia Dortmund last season.

There’s little doubts amongst Manchester United fans that the young prospect can grab double figures himself if he keeps up his form.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is clearly a fan of Greenwood and he’s such a natural finisher it seems certain he’ll get more goals.

United are certainly benefitting from his performances and the hopes are he can keep it up so they can keep climbing up the table.