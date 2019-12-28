Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides Scott McTominay injury update

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had some relatively good news to provide following his side’s 2-0 defeat over Burnley.

The legendary Norwegian was without Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba in midfield but managed his squad well enough to get all three points.

While the recently recovered Frenchman was just being rested, the young Scotsman couldn’t play in the fixture due to picking up a knock vs Newcastle United.

Solskjaer seemed to suggest it was a knee ligament issue which had fans worried over how long he could possibly be out for.

Thankfully it seems McTominay won’t be out for too long and United shouldn’t be able to hold down the fort until he returns.

OGS says McTominay likely to be out for three or four weeks. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) December 28, 2019

In truth, whether McTominay was going to be out for four weeks or four months, the Red Devils needed to invest in their midfield either way.

The January transfer window is just around the corner and while most of the talk has been about the potential signing of Erling Haaland, an addition to the engine room is arguably more crucial.

With talk of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic both potentially leaving, Manchester United face the prospect of going into February with a severely weakened midfield.