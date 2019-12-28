Player ratings: Burnley 0-2 Manchester United

David de Gea 6 – Much more commanding from de Gea and a great second half save kept United in the driving seat in this game.

Ashley Young 5 – A quiet performance from Captain Ash, didn’t get forward much but didn’t make too many errors either.

Victor Lindelof 5 – A better performance from the Swede.

Harry Maguire 5 – A much better performance from Maguire.

Brandon Williams 6 – Looking by far our best full back option going forward. Put in a great claim for a regular starting place even though he faded a little in the second half. Ridiculous to be booked for diving in injury time.

Nemanja Matic 6 – Although he’s not the force he once was, he still made the United defence look stronger than it has without him, particurly when defending set pieces, even though he was caught in possession a few times.

Fred 6 – Fred is becoming Mr Consistent and Mr Reliable, another sound game for the Brazilian. 180 minutes of box-to-box energy over 3 days, quite impressive.

Andreas Pereira 7 – His hard work paid off by pressing the Burnley defence into an error and put in a great cross for Martial’s goal. Is definitely finding form over the holiday season.

Daniel James 5 – A quiet game from the Welshman but did OK.

Marcus Rashford 7 – looked dangerous throughout, and what energy to claim his goal in injury time.

Anthony Martial 8 – The Frenchman is on fire at the moment and took his goal brilliantly. Two fantastic back-to-back games from the 24-year-old.

Substitutes

Jesse Lingard 5 – Had little effect on the game.

Luke Shaw 5 – Had little effect on the game.