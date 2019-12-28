Six recoveries, two chances created: Brandon Williams steals the show at Turf Moor

Brandon Williams was recalled to Manchester United’s starting line up against Burnley at Turf Moor tonight and put in a man-of-the-match performance.

The 19-year-old made six recoveries, completed 12 final third passes, created two chances and had a pass accuracy of 89%.

He also liked the number three today, having made three crosses and three clearances and won three fouls.

Brandon Williams completed 12 final third passes and attempted 3 crosses vs. Burnley so far, no player on the pitch managed more. Solid attacking display. 👍 pic.twitter.com/yXizqcaJEg — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 28, 2019

There has been a three way battle for the left back position, with Luke Shaw seeming to be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first choice and Ashley Young also competing for the berth. But performances such as this from Williams will make him impossible to ignore and must surely put him in with a great chance of nailing down the slot for the foreseeable future.

Fans seem in no doubt as to who Manchester United’s best left back is right now.

Brandon Williams is Luke Shaw if doughnuts didn’t exist #mufc #BURMUN pic.twitter.com/DzwjvM7gTB — Nick (@Nick_Talks7) December 28, 2019 Brandon Williams is without a doubt the best left-back at Manchester United. He adds width and dimension to our line up. Such a good player for his age. — Devils of United 🔰 (@DevilsOfUnited) December 28, 2019 Brandon Williams deserves to be first choice left back. Burnley are a tough ground for any opponent but aged 19 dealing with aerial threats, physical battles, getting up and down the pitch and being an option for the team at the same time was incredible. What a performance. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) December 28, 2019