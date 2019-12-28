Six recoveries, two chances created: Brandon Williams steals the show at Turf Moor
Brandon Williams was recalled to Manchester United’s starting line up against Burnley at Turf Moor tonight and put in a man-of-the-match performance.

The 19-year-old made six recoveries, completed 12 final third passes, created two chances and had a pass accuracy of 89%.

He also liked the number three today, having made three crosses and three clearances and won three fouls.

There has been a three way battle for the left back position, with Luke Shaw seeming to be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first choice and Ashley Young also competing for the berth. But performances such as this from Williams will make him impossible to ignore and must surely put him in with a great chance of nailing down the slot for the foreseeable future.

Fans seem in no doubt as to who Manchester United’s best left back is right now.

