Borussia Dortmund could be open to selling Jadon Sancho

Manchester United may have missed out on signing Erling Haaland but Borussia Dortmund completing the transfer could be good news for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s pursuit of Jadon Sancho.

The legendary Norwegian was believed to be after the young striker but the German giants officially wrapped up the transfer earlier today.

Solskjaer is also said to be after Sancho’s signature and while it was previously thought of as impossible, it seems to be becoming more and more likely.

United aren’t the only ones in for the sensational Englishman so there’ll be a lot of work to do with probably much of it hinging on them securing Champions League football next season.

Sancho would definitely add some much needed quality to Solskjaer’s squad with many feeling the right-wing position needs investment.

Borussia Dortmund are likely to listen to offers for Jadon Sancho in the summer after completing the signing of Erling Braut Håland. All of England's leading clubs are interested and Barcelona and Real Madrid will monitor developments #mulive [bbc] — utdreport (@utdreport) December 29, 2019

One of Manchester United’s greatest negotiation strengths is that they could pretty much guarantee Sancho minutes in comparison to their competitors.

At Old Trafford, the talented teenager would consistently feature in the starting XI in comparison to the likes of Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Perhaps Sancho will feel as though he has unfinished business in the Premier League or will like to play alongside his national teammates which could also work in United’s favour.