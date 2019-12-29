Erling Haaland’s terms prove too much for Manchester United
Manchester United’s interest in RB Salzburg’s Erling Haaland has officially come to an end with Borussia Dortmund announcing they’ve signed him.

The young Norwegian was arguably the most wanted prospect in Europe due to his tremendous goalscoring form this season.

United were believed to be interested with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having managed Haaland at Molde but nothing came of their connection.

The 19 year old was being chased by a host of European giants with Juventus also said to be involved.

In the end, Dortmund won the race with perhaps Haaland seeing he will get the minutes he’s so keen on getting with the German side.

The Guardian are also reporting the same story as ESPN so it seems to be true which means the Red Devils are clearly learning from past mistakes.

Whether they could afford the deal or not is another story but at least they aren’t allowing agents or players’ representatives dictate terms for them any more.

It almost sounds as though Haaland’s team wanted those terms involved in the first place as they were going to use Manchester United as a stepping stone.

Nonetheless, the sensational attacker was always arguably more of a luxury buy than a necessity with other positions on the pitch in more need of investment.

