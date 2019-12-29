Manchester United fans praise Daniel James’ hard-working performance vs Burnley
Home
First Team

Manchester United fans praise Daniel James’ hard-working performance vs Burnley

Posted by
Date:

Manchester United fans praised many of their stars following the 2-0 vs Burnley but they reserved special plaudits for Daniel James.

The young Welshman arrived from Swansea with little to no expectations so it’s safe to say he’s been one of the outstanding performers of the season.

James’ assist vs Burnley took his tally up to six in the league this campaign but it wasn’t even that that really got praise.

Instead, supporters focused on his work-rate and his ‘never say die’ attitude as the versatile attacker provided plenty of firepower for his side.

United appeared to be on the ropes for a bit before James’ vital assist saw them get their much needed insurance goal.

With Mason Greenwood also in fine-form, Manchester United actually have two decent players competing for the right-wing for the first time in a while.

It could be argued an established right-winger should still be sought such as Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho but for now Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can get by with these two.

It’s also useful Greenwood and James offer attributes a little different from each other with the former being the deadly finisher and the latter being the hard-working assister.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus