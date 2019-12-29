Manchester United fans praise Daniel James’ hard-working performance vs Burnley

Manchester United fans praised many of their stars following the 2-0 vs Burnley but they reserved special plaudits for Daniel James.

The young Welshman arrived from Swansea with little to no expectations so it’s safe to say he’s been one of the outstanding performers of the season.

James’ assist vs Burnley took his tally up to six in the league this campaign but it wasn’t even that that really got praise.

Instead, supporters focused on his work-rate and his ‘never say die’ attitude as the versatile attacker provided plenty of firepower for his side.

United appeared to be on the ropes for a bit before James’ vital assist saw them get their much needed insurance goal.

Daniel James won 5 fouls today, more than anyone else on the pitch. Combined with his assist in the final minute, he had a tenacious and much needed display tonight. pic.twitter.com/leQRxbO0bA — UtdArena. (@utdarena) December 28, 2019

Yes Rashford scores but can we take some time to appreciate Daniel James he works his ass off pic.twitter.com/yAVUwRMc4W — Reagan Tinka 🔰 (@EasyMoneySnipa6) December 28, 2019

Dan James is such a brave little fucker. Gets hit, gets up, takes more of a pounding and repeat. Proper love the little bastard — DP (@parrymore07) December 28, 2019

Dan James is a player where stats really don’t tell you the full story. He works his backside off for the team and wins foul all over the pitch for us. He’s a constant threat on the counter attack and has a great eye for a pass as his assist showed tonight. Very underrated. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) December 28, 2019

Daniel James in the Premier League: Games – 19 Assists – 6 Goals – 3 9 goal contributions. United’s top assister in the league. Never stops working. £15m. A brilliant signing!#MUFC pic.twitter.com/skWlYmekyZ — United Xtra (@utdxtra) December 28, 2019

Daniel James now has 6 assists in the Premier League this season. Kick him down — he always gets back up 💪 pic.twitter.com/aNVoMqr7Lj — utdreport (@utdreport) December 28, 2019

With Mason Greenwood also in fine-form, Manchester United actually have two decent players competing for the right-wing for the first time in a while.

It could be argued an established right-winger should still be sought such as Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho but for now Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can get by with these two.

It’s also useful Greenwood and James offer attributes a little different from each other with the former being the deadly finisher and the latter being the hard-working assister.