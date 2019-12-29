Manchester United planning raid for Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips

Manchester United could be looking to boost their midfield options in January by signing 24-year-old defensive midfielder Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United, reports the Mail.

Phillips is valued at £40 million and is also reported to be wanted by both Arsenal and Aston Villa.

Just seen that Kalvin Phillips’ price tag could apparently rise as high as £40m amid interest from Arsenal and others 🤯 #lufc pic.twitter.com/to7rGBaMJl — Tom Carnduff (@TomC_22) December 27, 2019

Having seen both Marouane Fellaini and Ander Herrera depart this year and with Nemanja Matic nearing the end of his contract, central midfield has become a priority for the Reds and a January signing is urgently sought.

High profile names such as James Maddison, Saul Niguez, Bruno Fernandes, Jack Grealish and Christian Eriksen could all prove difficult to secure in the winter window, but the Leeds man may be a more practical option and would provide valuable cover in the holding midfield role.

The signing would also mean that executive vice chairman Ed Woodward could allow Nemanja Matic to leave and recoup some sort of transfer fee for the Serbian before his contract expires in the summer.

Phillips has been in fantastic form for Marcelo Bielsa’s men so far this season and is considered the heartbeat of the Yorkshire side, who are currently second in the Championship behind West Brom and clear of the chasing pack for automatic promotion.