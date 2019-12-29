Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to address three positions after missing out on Erling Haaland

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly still keen on adding three positions in his squad despite missing out on Erling Haaland.

Borussia Dortmund beat severals clubs to the young Norwegian’s signature, having convinced the player and RB Salzburg to part ways.

Solskjaer’s connection with Haaland at Molde didn’t prove to be enough with reports claiming United couldn’t agree with the player’s representatives asking for terms that were unacceptable.

Fans aren’t optimistic the legendary Norwegian will look to sign anyone else given how the January transfer window has been played down.

That may still be the case but it’s believed he’s still searching for three players with the Red Devils in desperate need of investment.

According to the Telegraph, in light of Dortmund’s announcement of purchasing Haaland, Solskjaer wants a striker as well as two midfielders.

A midfielder is certainly needed and Mason Greenwood’s recent emergence seems to suggest there’s no need for a back-up striker.

Two midfielders would only be necessary if Nemanja Matic or Paul Pogba depart this January which is a possibility, particularly for the former.

Some fans would argue a right-winger is also needed or an attacking-midfielder, unless the French World Cup winner is set to play there.