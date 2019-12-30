Manchester United interested in available Benfica star Gedson Fernandes

Manchester United are reportedly interested in Benfica star Gedson Fernandes as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues his efforts to improve the squad.

The legendary Norwegian has only made three signings in his tenure so far with the upcoming January transfer window his third of his reign.

Of course the January in which Solskjaer was still a temporary manager could hardly count but he has invested wisely so far nonetheless.

Fernandes is a relative unknown to those out of Portugal but it seems United have been keeping their eyes out on any prospects.

Solskjaer has been insistent on needing to invest only in players that have the right attributes and who are available so it will be interesting to see if this is a transfer that does happen.

According to Sky Sports, the Red Devils are keen on Fernandes this January, whose representatives were in the UK attempting to push through a loan transfer with a £34m option to buy with those who are interested.

The versatile youngster would prove to be a decent cover option given his ability to play as a right-midfielder and central-midfielder and there’d be no risk over loaning him in.

If he performs well Manchester United can trigger their buying option but if he fails then he was no more than a forgotten loan player.