Manchester United play the long game for Christian Eriksen
Home
First Team

Manchester United play the long game for Christian Eriksen

Posted by
Date:

Manchester United are reportedly willing to wait it out to sign Tottenham star Christian Eriksen despite the obvious need for immediate reinforcement.

The January transfer window is just days away with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad crucially needing smart investment.

United are lacking quality and quantity, particularly in midfield and attack and fans were hoping to see one or two fresh faces.

However, Erling Haaland’s confirmed move to Borussia Dortmund means Solskjaer’s most likely signing has gone elsewhere.

It now seems possible the Red Devils won’t invest this winter at all but at least it is possible they will bring in a quality player in the summer.

Jack Grealish recently hinted he’s open for a move to Manchester United after admitting Old Trafford is his favourite Premier League ground.

The Aston Villa man was the star of the show on his side’s visit that ended 2-2 a few fixtures ago.

Of course United could speed up the signing of Eriksen since Tottenham may prefer to cash in on him than lose him for free but much of that depends on the club.

Meanwhile, reports have recently emerged of Villa’s financial FairPlay problems so they may have to sell Grealish to even out the books.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus