Manchester United play the long game for Christian Eriksen

Manchester United are reportedly willing to wait it out to sign Tottenham star Christian Eriksen despite the obvious need for immediate reinforcement.

The January transfer window is just days away with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad crucially needing smart investment.

United are lacking quality and quantity, particularly in midfield and attack and fans were hoping to see one or two fresh faces.

However, Erling Haaland’s confirmed move to Borussia Dortmund means Solskjaer’s most likely signing has gone elsewhere.

It now seems possible the Red Devils won’t invest this winter at all but at least it is possible they will bring in a quality player in the summer.

#mufc are ready to wait until the end of the season to sign Christian Eriksen on a free transfer. United are also closely following Jack Grealish #mulive [telegraph] — utdreport (@utdreport) December 28, 2019

Jack Grealish recently hinted he’s open for a move to Manchester United after admitting Old Trafford is his favourite Premier League ground.

The Aston Villa man was the star of the show on his side’s visit that ended 2-2 a few fixtures ago.

Of course United could speed up the signing of Eriksen since Tottenham may prefer to cash in on him than lose him for free but much of that depends on the club.

Meanwhile, reports have recently emerged of Villa’s financial FairPlay problems so they may have to sell Grealish to even out the books.