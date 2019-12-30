Marcos Rojo given time off ahead of potential January sale

Manchester United star Marcos Rojo could reportedly be set to depart this January as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to shape the squad in his image.

The legendary Norwegian has navigated a rather tricky December quite superbly to get the pressure off his back, although he isn’t entirely safe just yet.

Much of United’s season hinges on them qualifying for the Champions League next season, whether that’s through a top four spot or winning the Europa League.

Rojo has featured sparingly this campaign but the emergence of Brandon Williams and Eric Bailly’s recent return to training could spell the end for him.

Solskjaer has several options at left-back and centre-back now so there’s no real need to hold onto the former Sporting man.

According to Manchester Evening News, despite Rojo being deemed fit, he has been allowed to remain in Argentina following the Christmas break as he is currently on standby with the January transfer window set to open though the Red Devils will only sell if an acceptable offer comes in.

It could be argued Phil Jones should be the one to leave first but Solskjaer may be concerned with the need to hold onto whatever little English talent he has for registration reasons if nothing else.