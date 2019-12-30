Robin van Persie explains how Marcus Rashford is a top player

Manchester United fan-favourite Robin van Persie has praised Marcus Rashford on the back of his superb goalscoring form of late.

The talented Englishman gone up a level in terms of his own game and is slowly becoming talismanic for his team.

Van Persie wasn’t at United for long in comparison to other club greats but the way he was talismanic for the club saw him quickly rise up the ranks.

Many agree the great Dutchman almost singlehandedly won Sir Alex Ferguson’s last Premier League title- such was his influence in his short time at Old Trafford.

Rashford will hopefully be with the Red Devils for a long time and become a legend on his own merit and Van Persie seems to believe that’s possible.

Robin van Persie: "The dummy you [Rashford] made before the goal against Liverpool — absolutely amazing. Only the top players realise that in that split second. Actions like that show me you will end up in the main striker position." #mulive [bt] — utdreport (@utdreport) December 29, 2019

Some fans would argue Rashford can’t become a striker as his form earlier on in the season was evidence of that.

The academy product was forced to lead the line after Anthony Martial picked up an injury and it was easily his worst form of the campaign.

A return to left-wing quickly saw Rashford stack up the goals and assists so it was evident he was better as a winger.

On the other hand, some claim it’s only a matter of time for the sensational Englishman as he continues to learn his trade.