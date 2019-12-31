Manchester United turn focus to the summer after Erling Haaland flop

Manchester United reportedly don’t have big plans for January much to the disappointment of fans and despite the squad’s obvious need for investment.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have had an inconsistent season so far that threatens to turn into a failure at any sudden moment yet it seems the winter transfer window won’t be taken advantage of.

Fans feel United’s need for a creative midfielder and an attacker either in the form of a right-winger or a striker needs to be addressed immediately otherwise their campaign could fall apart.

Anything short of qualification for the Champions League has to be considered a failure and at the moment not only is competition fierce but Solskjaer’s side sit in fifth place, four points away from Chelsea.

Borussia Dortmund snapped up the legendary Norwegian’s most-wanted transfer in Erling Haaland and now it seems no other transfers will be completed.

According to South China Morning Post, the Red Devils feel their transfer strategy is back on the right track and so they will focus on making signings in the summer unless one of their targets become available in the winter window.

It’s obviously a strategy that can somewhat be respected but it’s risky on Solskjaer behalf because if it doesn’t pay off, he could be out of a job before he gets to the summer.