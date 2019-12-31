Manchester United turn to Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin after losing out on Erling Braut Haaland

Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin has emerged as a January target for Manchester United, according to The Sun

Having lost top target Erling Braut Haaland to Borussia Dortmund, the Red Devils have turned their attention to the 22-year-old in their attempts to bolster their forward line, the report claims.

It is believed that Calvert-Lewin would cost around £50 million.

Despite a wealth of attacking talent being at Olé Gunnar Solskjaer’s disposal in Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood, there is no traditional target man in the squad and Calvert-Lewin could be seen as the ideal replacement for Romelu Lukaku in that regard.

The Sheffield-born striker has impressed in the Premier League this season, scoring eight goals in 13 starts and 5 substitute appearances. He has also scored two in four for the Toffees in the Carabao Cup.

Calvert-Lewin caught the eye when playing for Everton at Old Trafford this month and it was his controversial challenge on David de Dea that led to Victor Lindelof’s own goal in the disappointing 1-1 draw against the Merseysiders.

The Yorkshireman has also impressed for England Under 21’s, having netted 7 times in 17 games for Aidy Boothroyd’s men.

United have enjoyed a good relationship with Everton in terms of transfer business, with the likes of Morgan Schneiderlin, Andrej Kanchelskis, Jesper Blomqvist, Tim Howard, Phil Neville, Tom Cleverly and Louis Saha heading westwards down the East Lancs Road and Wayne Rooney, Romelu Lukaku, John Gidman and Marouane Fellaini moving in the opposite direction over the years.