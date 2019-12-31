Midfield Crisis: Scott McTominay out for eight weeks and Paul Pogba also struggling for fitness

Manchester United were dealt a huge injury blow yesterday when it was confirmed that Scott McTominay would be out of action for eight weeks, according to The Mail.

Scans have revealed that the injury is worse than first thought and the Scotsman is now facing double the length of time on the sidelines that Olé Gunnar Solskjaer had originally estimated.

An eight week layoff will see McTominay missing games against Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea in the Premier League, both legs of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Manchester City and two fixtures, one in the FA Cup, against Wolves.

Ig McTominay: "A set back is a chance to come back stronger than ever, doing my best to be back on the pitch as soon as possible. Positive mind & keep the hard work going, thank you to everyone for the good wishes ❤️ #MuFamily" [scottmctominay] pic.twitter.com/wsQ2i3Lwxh — utdreport (@utdreport) December 30, 2019

Paul Pogba sat out the Burnley fixture on Saturday after suffering a reaction after the Boxing Day clash against Newcastle on his comeback from an ankle injury. The player has not trained with the first team squad since although Olé Gunnar Solskjaer has said he expects him to play against Arsenal.

If Pogba’s recovery is suffering complications, it could leave the Red Devils decimated in central midfield once again, with Fred and Nemanja Matic the only recognised options. James Garner and Dylan Levitt have impressed when called upon but only have eight minutes of Premier League experience between them.

Andreas Pereira has not performed well in the role and looks much more comfortable in the number 10 position.

United are believed to be looking for midfield reinforcements in the January transfer window, but with the trail for top targets such as Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes seemingly going cold, the pickings are starting to look slim. Atletico’s Saul Niguez and Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish have also been linked with a January move to Old Trafford, but would not be simple signings to pull off.

United may turn to the Championship and have been linked with the likes of Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips and Birmingham City’s Jude Bellingham.