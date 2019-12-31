Mino Raiola denies pushing Erling Haaland away from Manchester United

Super agent Mino Raiola has revealed the conversation between Borussia Dortmund’s latest star Erling Haaland and Manchester United.

The young Norwegian was reportedly on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s wish-list but a move didn’t materialise as he headed to the Bundesliga instead.

United were always going to be competing with Europe’s top clubs with Juventus also among the favourites.

However, Solskjaer’s connection with Haaland was meant to give his side an edge until negotiations broke down.

It’s believed the Red Devils were displeased with the former RB Salzburg player’s representatives though Raiola appears to deny that was the case.

Mino Raiola: “The club that he [Haaland] had the most direct contact with him was #mufc. Everybody had the chance to talk to him in person. We let that happen especially when he knows Ole.” #mulive [telegraph] — utdreport (@utdreport) December 30, 2019

It makes sense that Haaland would be speaking to Solskjaer more than anyone given the pair’s connection at Molde.

Some felt the deal was always going to fall through because of Salzburg’s transfer demands or rival clubs snapping him up instead but that didn’t end up being the case.

Some reports claimed United did trigger the estimated €20m release clause so the transfer fee was certainly not an issue.

It’s also likely Haaland would’ve loved reuniting with Solskjaer so the only problem was obviously the representatives’ demands.

Raiola was at the centre of that and given their strong position since being wanted by many clubs, it made sense they would go somewhere a club, presumably, wouldn’t mind the demands.