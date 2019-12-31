Paul Scholes explains what could push Marcus Rashford to leave

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has warned his former club that any failures this season could drive Marcus Rashford to leave.

The young Englishman is a boyhood fan of the club and so threats over his departure were never really taken seriously by supporters, even when Barcelona supposedly came calling.

Rashford’s performances this season have been so impressive he’s already hit a career best in terms of goals scored.

This is despite the sensational academy product initially struggling when he was forced to replace the injured Anthony Martial as striker.

Once back in a left-wing position, Rashford has gone on an incredible run of form that doesn’t seem to be ending any time soon.

According to Football365, Scholes said: “He’s of a similar ilk. He (Mbappe) has scored 20 goals in the Champions League already and Marcus is playing in the Europa League.

“The sooner they can get back into the Champions League the better.

“They need to do it because when he and people like Paul Pogba are out of the Champions League, they want to play Champions League football because of the quality that they have.

“If they are not going to get it here, then you would have to say they will look elsewhere. Hopefully it will never come to that and I hate even thinking about that.”

While it’s tough to imagine, it’s certainly possible Rashford will reconsider his future at Manchester United should they continue to fail.

The 22 year old has found a sense of maturity and consistency that was previously missing from his game, allowing him to step up a level.

If he continues at his current rate he’ll become talismanic for United and if they don’t match his ambition, the big dogs will come calling and by then it may be too tempting to ignore.