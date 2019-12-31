Manchester United set to miss out on second January target

Following Erling Braut Haaland’s decision to join Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United are set to miss out on a second January target as Juventus agree terms to sign Dejan Kulusevski, claims Sky Sport Italia.

The 19-year-old Swede has been in impressive form in Serie A this season playing on the right wing for Parma while on loan from his home club, Atalanta.

United have been in the pack chasing Kulusevski’s signature along with Arsenal, Inter Milan and Juventus. The Red Devils were recently reported to have lodged a £25 million bid, but Atalanta were believed to have set an asking price of £34 million.

Both Inter and Juventus are reported to have responded positively to Atalanta’s demands, leaving the Red Devils well behind in negotiations. And now Juventus appear to have won the race, having agreed a fee with Atalanta and personal terms with the young star.

The fee reported by Sky Sport Italia is £30 million plus around £7.7 million in bonuses. The Bianconeri are set to pay Kulusevski a 5-year contract worth £2.13 million per season (around £41,000 per week). The player will be allowed to continue his loan at Parma until the end of the season.

If the deal is finalised as expected, it will be another example of Manchester United failing to negotiate the signing of a young, talented and highly affordable talent that would be the ideal fit for the Solskjaer player profile.