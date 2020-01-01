Arsenal vs. Manchester United: Confirmed starting XI

Paul Pogba is again not in the Manchester United squad tonight and did not travel to London with the team.

In defence, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw are recalled after being rested against Burnley. Ashley Young and Brandon Williams drop down to the bench.

Nemanja Matic retains his place alongside Fred in midfield.

There is one change in the front four, with Dan James, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford supporting Anthony Martial up front. Andreas Pereira is rested.

Mason Greenwood, Juan Mata, Sergio Romero and Phil Jones make up the rest of the bench alongside Young, Williams and Pereira.

Here is United’s full starting XI and bench ahead of the game at the Emirates:

📋 Here's how we line up for our first match of the decade…#MUFC #ARSMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 1, 2020