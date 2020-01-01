Atletico Madrid keen on Manchester United’s Nemanja Matic

Manchester United reportedly have another club interested in Nemanja Matic as the race for his signature heats up.

Both Inter Milan and AC Milan, among others, were claimed to be keen on the experienced Serbian as they look to add to their ranks.

Matic has quickly lost his starting XI status since Jose Mourinho left United with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer preferring other players.

To be fair to the legendary Norwegian, he tried to give the former Chelsea player a chance to stake his claim but he failed to impress.

Matic’s inability to play in Solskjaer’s high-tempo, mobile and dynamic tactics ultimately led to his downfall and he doesn’t plan to play back-up to the likes of Scott McTominay or Fred.

Atletico Madrid are among the clubs interested in Nemanja Matic. #mufc [Sky Italia] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) December 31, 2019

Matic is said to be worried about losing his spot in the national team, especially ahead of the 2020 Euro’s and so isn’t willing to wait around to win back his place at United.

In truth he was never going to have a future in Solskjaer’s reign but given the Red Devils’ lack of midfield options at the moment, they really can’t risk losing another player.

McTominay is already out with injury and Paul Pogba has only just returned from one with plenty of rumours about his future too.