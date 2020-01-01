Fans furious with Harry Maguire’s inept performance against Arsenal
Manchester United’s 2-0 defeat against Arsenal at the Emirates tonight has led to a barrage of tweets condemning the performance of £85 million man Harry Maguire.

Maguire’s shocking performance has been mocked throughout social media as his partnership with Victor Lindelof in central defence goes from bad to worse.

Maguire was the most expensive player on the pitch at the Emirates tonight but looked far from it, being exposed on a number of occasions by Arsenal’s Lacazette and Aubameyang.

Fans are furious that the bulk of the Red Devils’ transfer outlay in the summer was spent on a player who is no better than those he was brought in to replace.

Maguire was turned far too easily by Lacazette in the lead up to Arsenal’s first goal and gave away possession far too easily, often in dangerous areas.

Whilst comparisons continue to be made with Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk, some fans even took to Twitter to remark that Arsenal’s David Luiz, who kept the United forward line quiet all night, was a better summer signing than the Englishman.

Maguire’s performance and the continuing shambolic performances of the whole defence will increase the pressure on manager Olé Gunnar Solskjaer even further as United concede their 25th goal and sink to their sixth Premier League defeat of the season.

Red Billy has been following transfer stories and voicing opinions on Manchester United since 1968.

