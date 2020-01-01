Fans furious with Harry Maguire’s inept performance against Arsenal

Manchester United’s 2-0 defeat against Arsenal at the Emirates tonight has led to a barrage of tweets condemning the performance of £85 million man Harry Maguire.

Maguire’s shocking performance has been mocked throughout social media as his partnership with Victor Lindelof in central defence goes from bad to worse.

Maguire was the most expensive player on the pitch at the Emirates tonight but looked far from it, being exposed on a number of occasions by Arsenal’s Lacazette and Aubameyang.

Maguire is fucking disgraceful. £80m for a fridge. Guy was playing the entire stadium inside. — Ali. (@UtdAlii) January 1, 2020

Fans are furious that the bulk of the Red Devils’ transfer outlay in the summer was spent on a player who is no better than those he was brought in to replace.

Maguire is bang average. I'm sorry but he's not the van Dijk we thought he would be. We need to call the police for Leicester . They absolutely robbed us — kenna (@kennagq) January 1, 2020

Maguire was turned far too easily by Lacazette in the lead up to Arsenal’s first goal and gave away possession far too easily, often in dangerous areas.

I can't get my head around how bad Harry Maguire has been since joining Manchester United, you don't pay £80m for a player if he isn't a certified difference maker. Leicester City haven't felt his absence in the slightest, they laughed all the way to the bank… — RF9 🇧🇷 (@SambaRole) January 1, 2020

Whilst comparisons continue to be made with Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk, some fans even took to Twitter to remark that Arsenal’s David Luiz, who kept the United forward line quiet all night, was a better summer signing than the Englishman.

People laughed when I said David Luiz was a better signing than Harry Maguire Hope this helps — Mike (@MikeLUHGv3) January 1, 2020

Maguire’s performance and the continuing shambolic performances of the whole defence will increase the pressure on manager Olé Gunnar Solskjaer even further as United concede their 25th goal and sink to their sixth Premier League defeat of the season.