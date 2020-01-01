Manchester United fans call for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be sacked

Manchester United fans voiced their dismay after their gutless 2-0 loss to Arsenal, calling for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s head.

It seems the noise surrounding the legendary Norwegian only quietens temporarily whenever a decent win is achieved and the second standards are dropped, his position is under threat again.

United’s inconsistencies this season certainly haven’t helped Solskjaer with fans having no call which version of their side will appear on match-days.

Against Arsenal, the former Molde man watched on helplessly as his men put in a turgid, fatigue-filled performance when three points could’ve put them just two points away from fourth place.

The Red Devils are quickly running out of time having now passed the halfway mark of the season and if they’re not careful, they may miss out on Europe entirely.

Arteta implementing a style, tactics after what, 3 weeks but it's going to take OGS 4 transfer windows? Fuck off. He is a shit coach, woeful manager and is being embarrassed yet again. He cannot be defended anymore.#OleOut — david (@mrhouse2012) January 1, 2020

David Moyes lost 15 times as permanent manager after 53 games Ole has already beaten that by losing 16 in his 38 #OleOut — AndyRobertsLUHG (@AndyRobUnited) January 1, 2020

When Ole took over as interim we were saying how the players played with a freedom they never had. Nothing was ever ‘look at how well he’s tactically changing things.’ It’s opposite for Arteta in we can see exactly how he’s implementing a style of play and system. #OleOut — KB_MUFC 🔰 (@kabtastick) January 1, 2020

Feel like shit, just want #OleOut Bring Poch in ffs pic.twitter.com/StWSt4FFMo — Faisal Shahid (@iamfazool) January 1, 2020

The big teams have ole's formula now… PE football has been exposed. Sack the fraud. #OleOut — Dr. Ayigbe Borla Bird 塞拉姆 🇬🇭 (@Mr_Ceyram) January 1, 2020

Of course what makes matters worse is Mauricio Pochettino’s availability as it makes it too tempting to avoid completely.

The more Solskjaer fails the louder the calls get for the talented Argentinian to be hired in his place.

The Manchester United bored seem adamant on backing their man but there will come a time they will have to make a decision.

The question is, if that time arrives, will it be too late?