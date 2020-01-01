Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delivers bad injury news regarding Paul Pogba

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed what many suspected by admitting Paul Pogba is injured, ruling him out of action for numerous weeks.

Before the Arsenal clash there were conflicting reports over his fitness with the Daily Mail claiming he was injured while Reuters insisting he’s available.

Just before the match it became clear Pogba was not available having not been included in the match-day squad as well.

Solskjaer had stated pre-match that the talented Frenchman was injured but gave more details post-match, explaining why he will be out for several weeks.

Some fans even feel Pogba’s injury doesn’t actually exist and it’s simply a way for him to miss out on action before completing a transfer to Real Madrid this month.

Ole: "Pogba? Three or four weeks maybe, I don't know. He's been advised to have an operation by his people and he'll probably do that." #mufc [BBC] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) January 1, 2020

Ole: "Do I think Pogba will stay? Yeah I do. He’s injured now, he'll need an operation. The boys have done fantastic, it's a big blow to us. I thought Fred and Nemanja did well today.” #mufc [BT] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) January 1, 2020

It is obviously possible but Pogba’s injury does seem real given the issues that have gone on of late and his manager is adamant he’s remaining too.

Stranger things have happened in football though so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the former Juventus man leave nonetheless, particularly after his agent’s latest selection of comments.

The problem is Manchester United really can’t afford to lose Pogba at a time their midfield is falling apart with injury.