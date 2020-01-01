Ole Gunnar Solskjaer open to Manchester United sales this January

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly fine with selling three players this January despite there being no obvious signs of any incoming players.

The legendary Norwegian recently missed out on bringing in Erling Haaland who was meant to be high on his wish-list.

The former RB Salzburg man opted to move to Borussia Dortmund instead after United couldn’t see eye to eye with what his representatives wanted.

With that transfer speculation over, there’s been little news over any other potential buys with Solskjaer even recently stating he will only purchase a target if they become available and if it doesn’t upset the current dressing room atmosphere.

Fans were obviously disappointed to hear that but they may be happy to hear the former Molde man is going to continue clearing out the deadwood in the squad.

According to the Telegraph, Solskjaer is open to listening to offers for Ashley Young, Marcos Rojo and Nemanja Matic in the winter transfer window.

All three no longer have a future with the Red Devils for various reasons and so it makes sense to offload them now.

Young and Rojo have plenty of competition for their positions in the form of Brandon Williams, Axel Tuanzebe, Diogo Dalot and Eric Bailly among other established starting XI players.