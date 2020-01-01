Player ratings: Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United

David de Gea 4 – Another shaky performance from the Spaniard. Can consider himself fortunate that a dreadful clearance in the first half wasn’t punished.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 5 – Probably United’s best defender tonight but does not seem as confident since conceding the penalty against Watford.

Victor Lindelof 4 – Another horror show from the former Benfica man. How long can Solskjaer persist with Beavis and Slabhead in defence?

Harry Maguire 2 – Maguire’s worst performance in a United shirt. The most expensive player on the pitch was hands down the worst player on the pitch.

Luke Shaw 4 – Poor defensively and offensively. On current form, Brandon Williams is by far a better left back.

Nemanja Matic 6 – A reasonable but uninspiring performance from the Serbian.

Fred 6 – A less than stellar performance from the Brazilian, whose Christmas schedule looks like it’s starting to catch up with him.

Jesse Lingard 3 – How long is Solskjaer going to persist with the woeful Lingard. Has just gone a whole year without a goal or assist in all domestic competitions, and on this performance it is easy to see why. Enough is enough – should never start another game for Manchester United.

Daniel James 5 – Pace alone is not enough and the Welshman needs to develop better technique very quickly if he wants to push on to the next level.

Marcus Rashford 4 – An anonymous and seriously subdued performance.

Anthony Martial 7 – Was probably United’s best player on the night, but that’s not saying much is it?

Substitutes

Mason Greenwood 5 – Had little effect on the game.

Andreas Pereira 5 – Had little effect on the game.

Juan Mata 6 – The best of the subs.