Rio Ferdinand and Robin van Persie tear into Manchester United
Home
First Team

Rio Ferdinand and Robin van Persie tear into Manchester United

Posted by
Date:

Manchester United greats Rio Ferdinand and Robin van Persie have slammed their former side’s gutless performance vs Arsenal after the 2-0 loss.

The Gunners were not the favourites for the clash but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have been inconsistent all season long and so they failed to turn up at the Emirates.

United couldn’t even muster up enough courage or quality to prove they can turn things around after falling 2-0 behind.

Fans never truly believed they could come away with anything and that proved to be the case regardless of the substitutions Solskjaer made.

Van Persie and Ferdinand both played in fantastic title winning squads and so know just exactly what it takes to win.

Fans are certainly outraged at the performance with calls for Solskjaer’s sacking once again trending on Twitter.

With each passing inconsistent performance it becomes more and more difficult to defend the legendary Norwegian, regardless of the work he’s done so far.

Even those optimistic about his future at the club only see him as someone who will eventually pass the buck to another manager who will turn the team into title winners.

Either way, what’s clear is consistency is a serious problem that needs to be sorted out or it will cost United their season.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus