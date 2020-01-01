Rio Ferdinand and Robin van Persie tear into Manchester United

Manchester United greats Rio Ferdinand and Robin van Persie have slammed their former side’s gutless performance vs Arsenal after the 2-0 loss.

The Gunners were not the favourites for the clash but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have been inconsistent all season long and so they failed to turn up at the Emirates.

United couldn’t even muster up enough courage or quality to prove they can turn things around after falling 2-0 behind.

Fans never truly believed they could come away with anything and that proved to be the case regardless of the substitutions Solskjaer made.

Van Persie and Ferdinand both played in fantastic title winning squads and so know just exactly what it takes to win.

Ferdinand: "We used to come here and bully Arsenal. They reversed that.” #mufc [BT] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) January 1, 2020

Van Persie: "I do believe the reason why United were so flat is because the midfielders were not giving those final balls. Nobody was giving those balls. Rashford, I had him down for 15 great runs. Martial similar. He didn’t recieve one. Why? Partly quality.” #mufc [BT] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) January 1, 2020

Fans are certainly outraged at the performance with calls for Solskjaer’s sacking once again trending on Twitter.

With each passing inconsistent performance it becomes more and more difficult to defend the legendary Norwegian, regardless of the work he’s done so far.

Even those optimistic about his future at the club only see him as someone who will eventually pass the buck to another manager who will turn the team into title winners.

Either way, what’s clear is consistency is a serious problem that needs to be sorted out or it will cost United their season.