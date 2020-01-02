Manchester United face competition for Benfica star Gedson Fernandes

Manchester United could potentially have their Scott McTominay replacement ready in the shape of Benfica star Gedson Fernandes.

The talented Scotsman recently picked up an injury that will rule him out for a while and with Paul Pogba also carrying a knock, reinforcement in midfield is necessary.

Only Fred and Nemanja Matic remain the recognisable first-team midfielders and the Serbian is believed to be vying to leave himself this January.

It will mean United are not only lacking in quality in midfield but also in quantity which could leave their season in tatters.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted he will only purchase players that are available and the talk coming out of Portugal is exactly that.

According to Sky Sports, Fernandes has a preference for the Premier League with Benfica willing to listen to offers as they look to loan him out for 18 months with an option to buy.

Several English clubs are said to be in for the young Portuguese however so there is stiff competition for the Red Devils.

A loan move with an option to buy sounds like the perfect transfer for Solskjaer as it would provide cover for his midfield with no real pressure to buy outright.