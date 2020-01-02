Manchester United reassess January transfer window after midfield injuries

Manchester United are reportedly on the lookout for any of their transfer targets suddenly becoming available as they consider their midfield options.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have struggled with injuries all season long but it’s their engine room that suddenly looks lacking in quantity and not just quality.

United only have four recognised central-midfielders in the shape of Nemanja Matic, Fred, Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba.

Andreas Pereira, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata have all filled in here or there but not to a good enough effect to carry out the role permanently.

With McTominay and Pogba confirmed to be out for a while and Matic reportedly wanting to leave this January, United are horribly short of options.

According to ESPN, Emre Can and Sean Longstaff are being considered by Solskjaer with the former out of favour at Juventus and the Red Devils in need of cover in midfield.

The young Englishman isn’t thought to be unavailable but Newcastle are probably still adamant on selling him for the £50m they were asking for in the summer.

It’s unclear whether they’ve reduced their asking price but given Manchester United’s desperate nature, that’s unlikely.

Juventus aren’t in desperate need of Can and his falling out due to being left out of the Champions League squad could be enough to push him to move to Old Trafford.