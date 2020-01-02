Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen looks for January move amid Manchester United interest
Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen looks for January move amid Manchester United interest

Manchester United have been given an unlikely boost in their chase for Tottenham Hotspurs star Christian Eriksen who is believed to be on his way out.

The talented Dane has just six months left to his contract meaning foreign clubs can begin offering him deals now to sign him for free in the summer.

English clubs have to wait a while longer to do the same but Tottenham haven’t managed to convince Eriksen to extend his stay and it seems as though that won’t happen now.

The sensational playmaker has been a target of United’s since last summer with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer attempting to take advantage of the situation.

Normally a player would be cheaper to purchase with such little time left on his contract but Tottenham have been notoriously difficult to buy players from so Eriksen could still cost quite a bit.

Tottenham are likely to be more open to selling Eriksen, if they have to, to a foreign club rather than a Premier League rival so even if Manchester United buy him, it won’t be for the same €20m price quoted to Inter.

It definitely helps matters that the versatile midfielder has asked to leave so Solskjaer still has a shot at getting his man.

