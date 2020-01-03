Manchester United supporters left exasperated by latest Paul Pogba injury update
Manchester United supporters have clearly grown tired of the injury saga surrounding Paul Pogba.

The player has been injured since late August, coming back briefly a month later only to drop back to the sidelines until December.

Having returned to make substitute appearances against Watford and Newcastle United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has recently confirmed that Pogba requires surgery on a “different” ankle injury, which could sideline him for six weeks.

In response to this news, United fans produced something of a collective sign – one that smelled of acute exasperation at the situation.

I severely doubt that anybody truly believes that Pogba is faking an injury, or that his current problem has anything at all to do with his temperament, but you do get the sense that people are getting sick of him, or rather the lack of him.

If it weren’t for the wider media slant against this superstar, perhaps we would be less bothered, but for some reason, United fans are conflating a physical condition with a more intangible temperamental issue – and it just makes no sense at all.

