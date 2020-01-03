Manchester United supporters left exasperated by latest Paul Pogba injury update

Manchester United supporters have clearly grown tired of the injury saga surrounding Paul Pogba.

The player has been injured since late August, coming back briefly a month later only to drop back to the sidelines until December.

Having returned to make substitute appearances against Watford and Newcastle United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has recently confirmed that Pogba requires surgery on a “different” ankle injury, which could sideline him for six weeks.

Pogba had surgery on his foot today. He's forecasted to be out for up to six weeks. He played games against Watford and Newcastle in pain. He wanted to show his commitment following criticism #mulive [mail] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 2, 2020

In response to this news, United fans produced something of a collective sign – one that smelled of acute exasperation at the situation.

So that's Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, James Garner and Dylan Levitt injured in midfield Fred meanwhile has played 90 minutes for 14 PL games in a row Guess we'll just keep on rolling him out there until he gets injured too Sign someone #mufc — United In Focus (@UnitedInFocus) January 3, 2020 I’ll prefer him to just go at this point .. bored of this — avo.ta (@ta_avo) January 2, 2020 Tbf, if he came out and commited publically this would all go away — Chris Baverstock (@Beardo9) January 2, 2020 Pretty much a season written off — Spence (@mcsause2019) January 2, 2020 Do we even care anymore. — Sean T (@seanthurston74) January 2, 2020

I severely doubt that anybody truly believes that Pogba is faking an injury, or that his current problem has anything at all to do with his temperament, but you do get the sense that people are getting sick of him, or rather the lack of him.

If it weren’t for the wider media slant against this superstar, perhaps we would be less bothered, but for some reason, United fans are conflating a physical condition with a more intangible temperamental issue – and it just makes no sense at all.