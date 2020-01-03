Manchester United turn to Norwich City’s Todd Cantwell to ease January midfield crisis

Three doors have been firmly closed in Manchester United’s face as they seek reinforcements in the January transfer window, but one new one has opened.

The first blow came when Lyon issued a statement categorically declaring that Moussa Dembélé will not be sold in the January window, according to The MEN.

It had been widely reported that United had turned their attentions to the 23-year-old after missing out on Norwegian sensation Erling Braut Haaland.

Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin has also been crossed off the United board’s shopping list after reports emerged he is about to sign a new five year deal at Everton.

It now seems almost certain that the Red Devils will not add a striker to their ranks in January.

Meanwhile, the chances of signing top midfield target James Maddison this month seem to have vanished completely, with Leicester manager Brendan Rogers saying ‘There will be nobody leaving in January, categorically’.

However, the Old Trafford club cannot afford to accept defeat in terms of midfield reinforcements due to the injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay. The Independent reports that Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish is one of the most likely options, whilst The Mail claims that United have turned their attentions to Norwich City’s talented 21-year-old Todd Cantwell.

Cantwell has caught the eye despite Norwich’s struggles in the Premier League this season, scoring six goals and providing two assists for the Canaries. He is valued at £30 million.