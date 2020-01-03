Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds conference call with Ed Woodward over transfers – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer held a conference call with Ed Woodward on Friday to discuss transfer policy over the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Norwegian is said to have taken training as normal on Friday morning in preparation for Saturday’s FA Cup clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Immediately afterwards, Solskjaer spoke on the phone with Woodward, head negotiator Matt Judge as well as assistant coach Mike Phelan.

According to The Sun, the conference call incorporated three main topics: a midfielder, a striker, and the Paul Pogba situation.

Solskjaer has spoken of the need for a midfielder amid injuries to Pogba and Scott McTominay, along with Nemanja Matic being in his last season and young duo Dylan Levitt and James Garner also both injured.

As for a forward, this does not feel like a pressing concern, but United were genuinely interested in Erling Braut Haaland, who has joined Borussia Dortmund, and want an alternative to be signed.

When it comes to Pogba, well, you probably know what comes next: he wants to leave, his agent is awful, Real Madrid are interested, blah blah blah. This is something that we can confidently shelve until the summer, I hope.