Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard to miss Wolverhampton Wanderers clash due to illness

Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard left Manchester United training after 15 minutes with what has been described as a pair of illnesses.

At a time when the English cricket team has also been dropping like flies with viruses, there appears to be something of a bug circulating the United dressing room, with youngsters Dylan Levitt and James Garner also afflicted.

Martial and Lingard, as confirmed by the BBC‘s Simon Stone, are the latest casualties.

As per others – and from pics – Lingard and Martial sent home from training this morning due to illness. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) January 3, 2020

Martial was on the scoresheet for United’s last visit to Molineux in August, while Lingard, as documented, went through 2019 without recording a goal or an assist in the league, which is truly remarkable.

Adding to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s woes is the fact that Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba are injured, leaving United’s midfield in a truly deficient condition, while Eric Bailly, Axel Tuanzebe and Marcos Rojo are also injured as well.

You can only hope that, as is weirdly often the case, such a bad set of circumstances inexplicably returns a good result for United.