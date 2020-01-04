Brandon Williams impresses once again for Manchester United during Wolverhampton Wanderers stalemate

Brandon Williams continued his impressive spell of form in the left-back role during Manchester United’s 0-0 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup third round.

The youngster should have won his side a penalty in the first half following some penetrative play in the final third, only for the referee – and VAR – to make a hash of the incident.

In the second period, as Wolves attacked United’s wide areas, Williams played like a greyhound, absolutely shooting over to where he needed to be.

The player’s numbers from the game illustrate how this was once again another confident display.

Brandon Williams’ game by numbers vs. Wolves: 81% pass accuracy 16 final third passes 2 interceptions 2 blocks 0 goals conceded Comfortable. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/3zB3JWuomx — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 4, 2020

Most United fans, if not almost all, will now accept that Williams deserves to be ahead of Shaw in the pecking order.

The former possesses more zip, uses the ball more efficiently, gets into better areas, and overall has a feeling of somebody who would put his body on the line in any relatively threatening circumstance.

More pertinently, he carries himself well. That is quite an intangible thing, I know, but you do feel it. There is a driven calmness about him, contrasting heavily with Shaw’s rabbit-in-headlights expression.

Another bonus: he does not, at least for now, seem to get permanently injured.