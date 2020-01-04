Manchester United fans disappointed with shocking stat vs Wolves

Manchester United fans had every right to be upset with their players’ performance after the lacklustre draw vs Wolves.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were meant to hit back with a response following their limp 2-0 defeat to Arsenal but they failed to come up with the goods.

Arguably one of United’s only routes of silverware, the FA Cup was meant to be a welcome distraction from what has been an inconsistent Premier League season so far.

Instead it was only a reminder of Solskjaer’s failings and how their tired performances are starting to creep in everywhere.

With such a busy festive period already, the last thing either team would’ve wanted is a replay and yet the Red Devils will have to take on Wolves at Old Trafford in order to progress.

Zero shots on target. Boring, boring fixture. Really poor showing from the players but expected with the lack of quality and organisation from a tactically naive manager. At least we didn’t lose. #mufc — Hesham Bilal-Hafiz (@hesham786) January 4, 2020

For the amount of possession we've had, to create absolutely nothing again is appalling coaching — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) January 4, 2020

Toothless Utd, disappointing to see a Utd playing like a lower league team trying to scrape a cup replay but relieved to at least still be in the competition in a game I didn't have high hopes for. Zero shots on target is a horrendous stat. — Pilib De Brún (Phil Brown) (@Malachians) January 4, 2020

Zero shots on target. #OlesRedAndWhiteArmy — James Stretford (@Jamesstretford) January 4, 2020

90 minutes of football and 0 shots on target by Manchester United. Embarrassing. — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) January 4, 2020

More of the same for United. There is no identity, no plan to anything we’re doing and we lack any direction whatsoever. How can anyone watch performances like this continuously and think it’s good enough for our club? — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) January 4, 2020

Given the positions in which the shots were taken, Manchester United’s players should’ve at least had one on target.

However, the lack of quality was evident with even Solskjaer throwing on Fred and Marcus Rashford to try to steal a result.

The talented Englishman arguably came closest having hit the post but it clearly wasn’t enough to save the legendary Norwegian from what ultimately an embarrassing performance.