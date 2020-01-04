Manchester United fans disappointed with shocking stat vs Wolves
Manchester United fans disappointed with shocking stat vs Wolves

Manchester United fans had every right to be upset with their players’ performance after the lacklustre draw vs Wolves.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were meant to hit back with a response following their limp 2-0 defeat to Arsenal but they failed to come up with the goods.

Arguably one of United’s only routes of silverware, the FA Cup was meant to be a welcome distraction from what has been an inconsistent Premier League season so far.

Instead it was only a reminder of Solskjaer’s failings and how their tired performances are starting to creep in everywhere.

With such a busy festive period already, the last thing either team would’ve wanted is a replay and yet the Red Devils will have to take on Wolves at Old Trafford in order to progress.

Given the positions in which the shots were taken, Manchester United’s players should’ve at least had one on target.

However, the lack of quality was evident with even Solskjaer throwing on Fred and Marcus Rashford to try to steal a result.

The talented Englishman arguably came closest having hit the post but it clearly wasn’t enough to save the legendary Norwegian from what ultimately an embarrassing performance.

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

