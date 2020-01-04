Manchester United fans fuming with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for ignoring Angel Gomes against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United fans were far from impressed with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer once again following the club’s tepid 0-0 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

The visitors were once again painfully flat, devoid of momentum going forward and passing in a manner that was painfully predictable.

Amid such a backdrop, it was understandable to see so many United fans ask the question: where on earth is Angel Gomes?

Indeed, as seen below, it was not lost on many supporters that Solskjaer has been, for whatever reason, excluding the talented youngster to a painful degree.

Feel sorry for Angel Gomes. We need a goal and Ole brings on a right-back instead of him. And people wonder why he’s refusing to sign a new deal.. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) January 4, 2020 Not playing Gomes 🤝 Acting surprised he doesn’t want to sign a new deal — GAZ (@MidKnightGaz) January 4, 2020 Gomes said Robin Van Persie was a better number 20 than Ole — Ché (@UtdChe) January 4, 2020 We're desperate for a goal and Gomes still can't get any minutes. And people will still be surprised he won't sign a new contract… — Elliott (@URelliott) January 4, 2020 The treatment Gomes has got is vile, so much ability and talent how is he supposed to show it when this goblin doesn’t give him game time, sick of him, hope he goes abroad and shines because he will. — ً (@Sarrista__) January 4, 2020 Gomes I beg you leave the club for your own good! We don’t deserve you! — Saeed ✨ (@Realist_187) January 4, 2020 Dalot injured 4 months and he brings him on for Chong instead of Gomes…. — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) January 4, 2020

For a team whose players – and this is a problem dating back to before Solskjaer – struggle to use the ball effectively in tight areas, especially in the final third, it is baffling that Gomes does not get a look in.

This is a player whose locomotion is dizzyingly good. Gomes is capable of turning out of sticky situations and fizzing into the final third in a way that exceeds the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and even Anthony Martial.

And yet, for whatever reason, he is completely ignored – even in games like these, where his influence would have been felt so strongly. United fans, in turn, are asking a very simple question: why?