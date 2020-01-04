Manchester United fans fuming with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for ignoring Angel Gomes against Wolverhampton Wanderers
Home
First Team

Manchester United fans fuming with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for ignoring Angel Gomes against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Posted by
Date:

Manchester United fans were far from impressed with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer once again following the club’s tepid 0-0 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

The visitors were once again painfully flat, devoid of momentum going forward and passing in a manner that was painfully predictable.

Amid such a backdrop, it was understandable to see so many United fans ask the question: where on earth is Angel Gomes?

Indeed, as seen below, it was not lost on many supporters that Solskjaer has been, for whatever reason, excluding the talented youngster to a painful degree.

For a team whose players – and this is a problem dating back to before Solskjaer – struggle to use the ball effectively in tight areas, especially in the final third, it is baffling that Gomes does not get a look in.

This is a player whose locomotion is dizzyingly good. Gomes is capable of turning out of sticky situations and fizzing into the final third in a way that exceeds the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and even Anthony Martial.

And yet, for whatever reason, he is completely ignored – even in games like these, where his influence would have been felt so strongly. United fans, in turn, are asking a very simple question: why?

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Leo is a regular contributor to The Peoples Person's match day coverage and is still mourning the loss of Danny Welbeck to Arsenal.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus