Manchester United target Christian Eriksen reported to be signing for Inter Milan

Manchester United’s attempts to sign Spurs’ Christian Eriksen hang in the balance as the Dane may or may not be set to join Inter Milan.

According to reports from Denmark, Inter were originally prepared to wait until the summer for Eriksen, who would then be able to join them as a free agent. However, the Italian club’s negotiations to sign Arturo Vidal from Barcelona in January appear to have reached an impasse and so the outlet claims that head coach Antonio Conte has turned to Eriksen instead to bolster the Nerazzurri’s midfield.

Barcelona´s decision to keep Vidal until the end of the season is not the only reason for Inter’s reported change of heart regarding Eriksen. A number of other clubs are believed to be willing to pay Tottenham’s asking price of £20 million – the Red Devils being one of them – and ultimately Conte would not want anyone to snatch the 27-year-old’s signature from under his nose.

United attempted to sign Eriksen in the summer but the player was holding out for a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona that never materialised.

Recent reports suggested that Eriksen was open to the idea of joining the Reds, but again appears to have said no to Old Trafford and is instead heading for Italy.

However, according to a tweet from leading Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, the story is untrue and Eriksen will not be leaving Spurs in the January window.

Christian #Eriksen will NOT leave in January. His agent (Martin Schoots) is working for summer as a free agent. Talks ongoing with #Inter, #PSG and #RealMadrid. He has rejected a #Tottenham’s bid for renewing his contract (wages of €9M a year+bonuses). #transfers #THFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) January 4, 2020

Olé Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that there is an urgent need for ‘one or two’ midfield reinforcements in January and Eriksen has been high on the wish list. Whichever report is true, Eriksen will not be heading for Old Trafford this month, news that will come as a huge blow to the Norwegian.

With Brendan Rogers also categorically ruling out any January departure from Leicester City for James Maddison, Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish, Norwich’s Todd Cantwell, Benfica’s Gedson Fernandes and Juventus’ Emre Can are among the few remaining names that may be available to join the Old Trafford ranks in the coming month.