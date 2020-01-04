Manchester United teammates convinced Paul Pogba will join Real Madrid next summer

Manchester United teammates are reportedly convinced that Paul Pogba will complete a move away from the club next summer.

The Frenchman and his agent, Mino Raiola, pushed hard for a move away last summer, only for United to hold firm on their £160m valuation of the player.

Following an injury-hit season and with just 18 months left on his contract, it seems very likely that Pogba will find a new club next summer.

According to The Times‘ Paul Hirst, United teammates believe that it is only a matter of when, not if, Pogba will leave the club.

Pogba's team-mates are convinced he'll leave #mufc in the summer. United have become dismayed by the conduct of Mino Raiola. Pogba would like to join Real Madrid but it would take a fee of around £150m for him to be allowed to leave #mulive [times] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 3, 2020

The player is desperate for a move to the Bernabeu, but United are expected to play hardball in negotiations, refusing to lower their price of around £150m.

However, there is the Raiola factor: this is an agent who United no longer wish to do business with and a man who Sir Alex Ferguson once described as a “shitebag”.

It could get to a stage when United have simply had enough of Raiola and indeed all of his clients, meaning that Real, as some reports have suggested, sign the player for around £100m instead.

Either way, it is safe to assume that Pogba will be on his way out in the summer.