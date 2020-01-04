Player ratings: Wolves 0-0 Manchester United

Sergio Romero 6 – Made a cracking save in both halves that kept United in the game. On current form, arguably deserves the number one spot more than de Gea even though his kicking is as dodgy as ever.

Ashley Young 5 – Typical Young performance, tried hard and talked a lot but produced nothing of substance.

Victor Lindelof 4 – Left for dead by Ashley-Seal in the first half and another Beavis and Slabhead performance in the second. Steve McManaman’s man-of-the-match? Do me a favour!

Harry Maguire 4 – An improvement on the Arsenal game but still dreadful gaps being left between him and his partner. far from £80 million defending.

Brandon Williams 7 – Another classy performance from the talented youngster. The 19-year-old is one of the few things to celebrate about the season so far.

Nemanja Matic 5 – Did his job adequately.

Andreas Pereira 5 – Worked hard but just simply isn’t a central midfielder.

Tahith Chong 5 – Another chance to impress, another ‘meh’ performance. Really should be doing better if he wants a future at the club.

Juan Mata 6 – Some intelligent link up play from the Spaniard in the first half but now seems incapable of playing 90 minutes.

Daniel James 4 – After a bright start to the season, his performances are becoming frustrating and predictable. That ‘ooh, wasn’t I unlucky there?’ face isn’t funny any more.

Mason Greenwood 8 – Looked dangerous, unpredictable and hungry. What a joy to watch. Sign him on a 15-year contract, Ed.

Substitutes

Marcus Rashford 6 – Came close to making an instant impact, but it wasn’t to be.

Fred 5 – Had little effect on the game.

Diogo Dalot 5 – Had little effect on the game.