Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester United: Confirmed starting XI

Tahith Chong and Mason Greenwood have both been handed starts for Manchester United’s FA Cup third round clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux this evening.

Chong, who has been linked with an exit from Old Trafford, makes his first start since the defeat to Astana in November.

United are without key players such as Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial for this game.

Here is the full starting XI and bench for what feels like an ominous assignment against a team that United, for whatever reason, seem unable to beat.

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨 Here’s how we line up for the #EmiratesFACup third round at Molineux 📋#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 4, 2020